NASA considers sending Boeing Starliner astronauts home on SpaceX Dragon
Thursday, August 8th, 2024
As Starliner’s planned 10-day mission stretches past two months, the next ISS SpaceX launch will now delay into September to give NASA the option of including the Starliner crew on its ride home.
