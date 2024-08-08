Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

NASA considers sending Boeing Starliner astronauts home on SpaceX Dragon

As Starliner’s planned 10-day mission stretches past two months, the next ISS SpaceX launch will now delay into September to give NASA the option of including the Starliner crew on its ride home.

