US Space Force will make history when SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission launches in September
Submit on Thursday, August 8th, 2024 21:11
When Crew-9 lifts off no earlier than Sept. 24, Space Force will be launching one of their own active servicemembers from their own launch complex for the first time ever.
