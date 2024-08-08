Astronaut Jon McBride, early NASA space shuttle pilot, dies at 80
Submit on Thursday, August 8th, 2024
Former NASA astronaut Jon McBride, who was the pilot on the first mission to launch seven people into space, has died at the age of 80. McBride flew on STS-41G, Challenger’s sixth flight, in 1984.
