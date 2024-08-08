Satellite News

Astronaut Jon McBride, early NASA space shuttle pilot, dies at 80

Submit on Thursday, August 8th, 2024 23:11

Former NASA astronaut Jon McBride, who was the pilot on the first mission to launch seven people into space, has died at the age of 80. McBride flew on STS-41G, Challenger’s sixth flight, in 1984.

