Aurora alert: Possible geomagnetic storm could see northern lights alongside Perseid meteor shower this weekend
Submit on Thursday, August 8th, 2024 23:11
Northern lights could be visible over some northern and upper Midwest states on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10. A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.
