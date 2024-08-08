Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘World’s oldest calendar’ discovered carved into ancient monument

Submit on Thursday, August 8th, 2024 23:11

A controversial comet strike theory has been circulating for 20 years. Now a group of researchers say they have found new evidence for it in ancient carvings at Göbekli Tepe, in Turkey.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, August 8th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»