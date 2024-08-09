Chinese rocket breaks apart after megaconstellation launch, creating cloud of space junk
A Chinese Long March 6A rocket broke apart shortly after launching 18 internet satellites on Aug. 7, creating a cloud of at least 300 pieces of trackable debris.
