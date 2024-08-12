New Mars terraforming idea: engineered, heat-absorbing dust nanoparticles
Submit on Monday, August 12th, 2024 20:11
Metal particles made from Martian dust could be released into the sky to raise temperatures on the Red Planet by over 50 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius), a new study suggests.
