New Mars terraforming idea: engineered, heat-absorbing dust nanoparticles

Submit on Monday, August 12th, 2024 20:11

Metal particles made from Martian dust could be released into the sky to raise temperatures on the Red Planet by over 50 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius), a new study suggests.

