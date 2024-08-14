Satellite News

Highly magnetic dead star launches mysterious blast of energy

Though magnetars and pulsars are two distinct types of neutron stars, astronomers have spotted a magnetar mimicking a pulsar after launching a mysterious blast of intense radiation.

