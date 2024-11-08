On ancient Mars, carbon dioxide ice kept the water running. Here’s how
Submit on Friday, November 8th, 2024 23:11
Huge shells of frozen carbon dioxide at Mars’ south polar cap resulted in subsurface meltwater, which fed a huge system of rivers, lakes and even a sea, a new study suggests.
