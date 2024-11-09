Satellite News

Adorable 3D-printed rovers learn to find blue ball in Mars-like environment

University students tested 3D-printed rovers designed to emulate Europe’s Rosalind Franklin ExoMars rover that is slated to launch to the Martian surface by 2028.

