Researchers want to build ‘streetlights’ on the moon — and they’d be taller than the Statue of Liberty
A private company has received funding from the U.S. government to build the first-ever “streetlights” on the moon — towering, Statue of Liberty-sized structures that could withstand the brutal lunar night.
