Petition calls for halt of megaconstellation launches for environmental review
Submit on Thursday, August 15th, 2024 21:11
A U.S. nonprofit organization has called on the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to pause satellite megaconstellation launches until their environmental impact can be assessed.
