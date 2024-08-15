The Higgs particle could break physics throughout the universe. Here’s why it hasn’t.
Submit on Thursday, August 15th, 2024 19:11
The elusive Higgs particle has the power to undo physics as we know it. The fact that it hasn’t could have big implications about the nature of the universe.
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 15th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.