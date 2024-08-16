Dark Energy Camera’s new galactic portrait delves into dark-matter central
Submit on Friday, August 16th, 2024 23:11
Located at the confluence of several dark matter filaments in the cosmic web, the Coma Cluster of galaxies is the perfect case study for understanding how these galactic conurbations grow.
This entry was posted on Friday, August 16th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.