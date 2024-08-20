Microsoft co-founder’s space art, artifacts to be sold by Christie’s
Submit on Tuesday, August 20th, 2024
Visions of humanity’s future in space and spaceflight artifacts are heading for auction from Paul G. Allen’s estate. Christie’s is hosting three sales devoted to Allen’s art and scientific objects.
