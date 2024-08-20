Satellite News

Microsoft co-founder’s space art, artifacts to be sold by Christie’s

Tuesday, August 20th, 2024

Visions of humanity’s future in space and spaceflight artifacts are heading for auction from Paul G. Allen’s estate. Christie’s is hosting three sales devoted to Allen’s art and scientific objects.

