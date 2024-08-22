SpaceX shows off Dragon capsules for Polaris Dawn, Crew-9 astronaut missions (photos)
SpaceX just gave us a look at the Crew Dragon capsules that will fly on the Polaris Dawn and Crew-9 astronaut missions, which are set to launch on Aug. 26 and Sept. 24, respectively.
