Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

How will the stuck Boeing Starliner astronauts perceive time after 6 months in space?

Submit on Friday, August 23rd, 2024 19:11

The passage of time can slow to a crawl when you’re waiting, and waiting, and waiting. How will the Boeing Starliner astronauts feel time move if they have to stay in space for another 6 months?

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, August 23rd, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»