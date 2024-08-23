Satellite News

SpaceX launching private Polaris Dawn astronaut mission Aug. 27: How to watch online

Friday, August 23rd, 2024

SpaceX is targeting Aug. 27 for the launch of its Polaris Dawn mission, which will feature the first-ever private spacewalk. Here’s how you can watch the historic action live.

