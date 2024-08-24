SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn mission will set altitude record for female astronauts
Submit on Saturday, August 24th, 2024 20:11
Two women astronauts on Polaris Dawn are set to break an altitude record set in 1990. Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon will fly higher than any female astronaut before them.
This entry was posted on Saturday, August 24th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.