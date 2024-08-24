Satellite News

SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn mission will set altitude record for female astronauts

Submit on Saturday, August 24th, 2024 20:11

Two women astronauts on Polaris Dawn are set to break an altitude record set in 1990. Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon will fly higher than any female astronaut before them.

