Physicists find superconductor behavior at temperatures once thought ‘impossible’
Submit on Sunday, August 25th, 2024 21:11
Scientists have observed an unexpected new behavior in a superconducting material. If physicists can figure out the cause, it could help them to find room-temperature superconductors.
This entry was posted on Sunday, August 25th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.