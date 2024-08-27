Satellite News

SpaceX Polaris Dawn astronauts will conduct high-flying research in Earth orbit

Polaris Dawn has lots of science on board. The SpaceX mission will fly high in Earth orbit to investigate how the human body changes under the extreme conditions of space.

