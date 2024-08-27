SpaceX Polaris Dawn astronauts will conduct high-flying research in Earth orbit
Submit on Tuesday, August 27th, 2024
Polaris Dawn has lots of science on board. The SpaceX mission will fly high in Earth orbit to investigate how the human body changes under the extreme conditions of space.
