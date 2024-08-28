Satellite News

SpaceX delays Polaris Dawn astronaut launch until at least Aug. 30 due to bad weather

SpaceX scrubbed the planned Aug. 28 launch of the Polaris Dawn astronaut mission due to bad weather. The mission now won’t fly until Friday (Aug. 30) at the earliest.

