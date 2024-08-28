SpaceX delays Polaris Dawn astronaut launch until at least Aug. 30 due to bad weather
Submit on Wednesday, August 28th, 2024 10:11
SpaceX scrubbed the planned Aug. 28 launch of the Polaris Dawn astronaut mission due to bad weather. The mission now won’t fly until Friday (Aug. 30) at the earliest.
