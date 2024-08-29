Blue Origin’s powerful New Glenn rocket to debut this October with NASA Mars launch
The inaugural flight of Blue Origin’s New Glenn heavy-lift rocket, which will send NASA’s two-satellite ESCAPADE mission toward Mars, will launch no earlier than Oct. 13.
