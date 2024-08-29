Mock shuttle Pathfinder restored atop its stack at Alabama rocket center (photos)
Submit on Thursday, August 29th, 2024 02:11
An early mockup of NASA’s winged orbiters, Pathfinder was returned to its position atop a space shuttle propulsion “stack” at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 29th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.