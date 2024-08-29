FAA requires investigation into SpaceX Falcon 9 landing failure
The FAA is requiring an investigation into the failed touchdown attempt of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage after a successful Starlink satellite launch early Wednesday morning (Aug. 28).
