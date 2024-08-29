Satellite News

Astronaut John McFall carries Paralympic flag at opening ceremony Aug. 28

John McFall, a Paralympian medalist in 2008 and a reserve astronaut with the European Space Agency, carried the games’ official flag during opening ceremonies Aug. 28.

