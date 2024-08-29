NASA Inspector General issues harsh report on delayed SLS mobile launcher project
Submit on Thursday, August 29th, 2024 23:11
The NASA Office of Inspector General has issued a scathing report on the Mobile Launcher 2 project. ML-2 is needed to transport NASA’s Space Launch System moon rocket to the launch pad.
