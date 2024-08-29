Satellite News

NASA Inspector General issues harsh report on delayed SLS mobile launcher project

The NASA Office of Inspector General has issued a scathing report on the Mobile Launcher 2 project. ML-2 is needed to transport NASA’s Space Launch System moon rocket to the launch pad.

