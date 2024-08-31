Satellite News

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket can return to flight, FAA says

SpaceX can resume flying its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced this evening (Aug. 30), two days after a landing failure grounded the vehicle.

