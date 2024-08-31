No, NASA’s DART asteroid impact probably won’t spark meteor showers on Earth — but maybe on Mars
Slower moving particles blasted out by the DART impact on the asteroid Dimorphos could create meteor showers on Mars — but it’s unlikely they’ll cause meteor showers over Earth.
