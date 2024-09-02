Satellite News

‘Warm Jupiter’ exoplanet 300 light-years away found by amateur astronomers

Submit on Monday, September 2nd, 2024 22:11

A network of citizen scientists recently found a “warm” Jupiter 300 light-years from Earth that can reveal clues about how our own Jupiter and solar system evolved.

