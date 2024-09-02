Satellite News

The pieces of NASA’s next 3 Artemis moon missions head to Florida launch site (photos)

Monday, September 2nd, 2024

Pieces for the Artemis 2, 3 and 4 moon missions are all bound for NASA’s Kennedy Space Center after manufacturing in the U.S. and in Europe. They’ll journey by sea to get there.

