The pieces of NASA’s next 3 Artemis moon missions head to Florida launch site (photos)
Submit on Monday, September 2nd, 2024 23:11
Pieces for the Artemis 2, 3 and 4 moon missions are all bound for NASA’s Kennedy Space Center after manufacturing in the U.S. and in Europe. They’ll journey by sea to get there.
This entry was posted on Monday, September 2nd, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.