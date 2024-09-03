Orion capsule used in abort test ‘lands’ at University of North Dakota
Submit on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024 00:11
A space capsule that NASA used to learn more about safely launching astronauts to the moon has arrived at the University of North Dakota for a different type of education.
