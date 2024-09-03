Heaviest antimatter particle ever discovered could hold secrets to our universe’s origins
Submit on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024 01:11
The newly found antiparticle, called antihyperhydrogen-4, could have a potential imbalance with its matter counterpart that may help scientists understand how our universe came to be.
