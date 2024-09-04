Satellite News

Statue of fallen ‘Teacher-in-Space’ Christa McAuliffe unveiled at NH state house

Wednesday, September 4th, 2024

A statue of Christa McAuliffe, NASA’s “Teacher-in-Space” who died on board the space shuttle Challenger in 1986, has been unveiled in New Hampshire, the state where she taught.

