Statue of fallen ‘Teacher-in-Space’ Christa McAuliffe unveiled at NH state house
Wednesday, September 4th, 2024
A statue of Christa McAuliffe, NASA’s “Teacher-in-Space” who died on board the space shuttle Challenger in 1986, has been unveiled in New Hampshire, the state where she taught.
