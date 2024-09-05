Listen to the eerie sounds of an exploded star in new NASA video
Submit on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 20:11
To commemorate the 25th anniversary of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, scientists have rereleased new “sonified” images of nearby objects, including the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A.
