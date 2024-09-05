Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Listen to the eerie sounds of an exploded star in new NASA video

Submit on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 20:11

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, scientists have rereleased new “sonified” images of nearby objects, including the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»