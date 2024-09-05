Lucky alignment of 2 spacecraft reveals how solar wind gets a magnetic push
Submit on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 19:11
Energy-packed plasma waves pump enough energy into streams of solar wind to propel them to their unexpectedly high speeds, observations by two sun-studying spacecraft suggest.
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.