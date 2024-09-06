Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

A partial lunar eclipse of the Harvest Moon Supermoon is coming. Here’s everything you need to know

Submit on Friday, September 6th, 2024 05:11

September’s Full Harvest Moon will be a supermoon in addition to experiencing a partial lunar eclipse. Here’s everything you need to know for this month’s full moon.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, September 6th, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«