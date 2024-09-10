Life on alien planets probably wouldn’t experience day and night – here’s how that may change evolution
Submit on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024 00:11
Organisms on Earth living deep underground or at the bottom of the sea may give us an idea what alien life without a circadian rhythm could be like.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.