Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2’ charges bravely onto PC and consoles today (video)

Submit on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024 00:11

The highly anticipated “Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2” came out today (Sept. 9). Get hyped for the new game by checking out this brutal new launch trailer.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»