NASA astronaut, 2 cosmonauts arrive at ISS aboard Russian Soyuz capsule (video)
Submit on Thursday, September 12th, 2024 03:11
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft delivered NASA astronaut Don Pettit and two cosmonauts to the International Space Station today (Sept. 11), just three hours after lifting off.
