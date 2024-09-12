Watch SpaceX Polaris Dawn astronauts conduct 1st private spacewalk early Sept. 12
Submit on Thursday, September 12th, 2024 04:11
SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn astronaut mission plans to conduct the first-ever private spacewalk early Thursday morning (Sept. 12), and you can watch the historic action live.
