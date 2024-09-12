SpaceX launches 5 giant BlueBird smartphone satellites for AST SpaceMobile, lands rocket
September 12th, 2024
AST SpaceMobile’s first five giant commercial direct-to-cell satellites, huge spacecraft called BlueBirds, lifted off this morning (Sept. 12) atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
