‘International Observe the Moon Night’ is Sept. 14. Here’s how to participate
Submit on Thursday, September 12th, 2024 19:11
Saturday Sept. 14 marks NASA’s annual Observe the Moon Night, a worldwide event to promote lunar science and astronomy, celebrate cultural connections to the moon, and promote amateur lunar observations.
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 12th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.