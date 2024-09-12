SpaceX Polaris Dawn astronauts perform historic 1st private spacewalk in orbit (video)
Submit on Thursday, September 12th, 2024 19:11
Two Polaris Dawn astronauts completed the world’s first all-private spacewalk in their new SpaceX extravehicular activity suits, on Day 3 of the groundbreaking mission.
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 12th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.