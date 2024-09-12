Tiny NASA satellite detects its 1st massive gamma ray burst
Submit on Thursday, September 12th, 2024 20:11
A NASA satellite designed to search for the universe’s most powerful and violent explosions has successfully scouted its first burst, space agency officials announced earlier this week.
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 12th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.