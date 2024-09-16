Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

James Webb Telescope goes ‘extreme’ and spots baby stars at the edge of the Milky Way (image)

Submit on Monday, September 16th, 2024 17:11

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken things to the extreme, studying the outer edge of our own galaxy, the Milky Way and producing a stunning new image.

