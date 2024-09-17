NASA astronaut photographs SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn capsule reentry from ISS (photo)
Submit on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024 03:11
The private Polaris Dawn was within view of the ISS when the four-person private mission concluded its work on Sept. 15. Experienced NASA astronaut Don Pettit wielded the camera.
