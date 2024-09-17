Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA astronaut photographs SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn capsule reentry from ISS (photo)

Submit on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024 03:11

The private Polaris Dawn was within view of the ISS when the four-person private mission concluded its work on Sept. 15. Experienced NASA astronaut Don Pettit wielded the camera.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»