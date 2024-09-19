Radio pollution from SpaceX’s new Starlink satellites poses threat to astronomy, scientists say
SpaceX’s new Starlink satellites are so radio noisy that they could blind radio astronomy observatories to the universe’s most intriguing phenomena, scientists say.
