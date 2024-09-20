Satellite News

Jupiter-bound JUICE probe snaps photo of Earth, the moon and Uranus

Submit on Friday, September 20th, 2024 00:11

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) mission photographed the Earth, moon and Uranus as it heads toward Venus for a gravity assist next year.

