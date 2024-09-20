Jupiter-bound JUICE probe snaps photo of Earth, the moon and Uranus
The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) mission photographed the Earth, moon and Uranus as it heads toward Venus for a gravity assist next year.
