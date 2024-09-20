Black hole ‘bullets’ fired at Mars could reveal more about dark matter
Tiny black hole “bullets” left over from the Big Bang could be passing through Mars at speeds in excess of 7,000 times the speed of sound, causing the Red Planet to “wobble.”
