Black hole ‘bullets’ fired at Mars could reveal more about dark matter

Friday, September 20th, 2024

Tiny black hole “bullets” left over from the Big Bang could be passing through Mars at speeds in excess of 7,000 times the speed of sound, causing the Red Planet to “wobble.”

